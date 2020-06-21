Skywatchers wowed by rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse

Individuals along a narrow band by way of West Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and the Far East had the privilege of witnessing a ring of fire solar eclipse on Sunday.

Annular eclipses, as they”re identified, occur when the Moon, passing in between Earth and the Sun, is not fairly near ample to our planet to fully obscure sunlight.

So it leaves a thin ring of light.

Melody Lin, a pupil in Taiwan, was pleased to have witnessed the phenomenon.

“I am really enthusiastic mainly because the following it comes about in our really smaller Taiwan will be 195 many years. It can be this kind of a rare possibility. I am so content.”

Following arcing eastward across Africa and Asia, it reached “optimum eclipse” with a great solar halo in excess of Uttarakhand in India close to the border with China.

Sunday’s eclipse took location on the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the yr – the summer time solstice, when the North Pole is tilted most right in the direction of the Sun

In Nairobi, East Africa, observers noticed only a partial eclipse as clouds blocked the sky for various seconds at the actual second the Moon really should have nearly hidden the Sun.