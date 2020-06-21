Six Shooter Fire is 100% contained on Colorado’s Southern Ute Indian Reservation

Firefighters on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation contained the Six Shooter Fire on Sunday immediately after the blaze burned about 224 acres in excess of 4 days.

The fire, commenced by lightning, was 100% contained by Sunday morning, in accordance a statement from a spokeswoman for the Southern Ute Tribal Council. It burned in Six Shooter Canyon.

About 150 firefighters worked on the fire. The blaze did not ruin any buildings. Firefighters will stay in the place by Monday, in accordance to the statement.

Fire restrictions stay in spot on the reservation, and open burning, campfires outdoors of official campsites and fireworks are at this time prohibited.

