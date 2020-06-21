Six Shooter Fire is 100% contained on Colorado’s Southern Ute Indian Reservation

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Firefighters on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation contained the Six Shooter Fire on Sunday immediately after the blaze burned about 224 acres in excess of 4 days.

The fire, commenced by lightning, was 100% contained by Sunday morning, in accordance a statement from a spokeswoman for the Southern Ute Tribal Council. It burned in Six Shooter Canyon.

