Santa Rosa Nurse Says She Was Attacked After Driving SUV Into Protest Rally – San Francisco

SANTA ROSA ( SF) — Investigators in Santa Rosa have been operating Sunday to kind out an incident in which a female drove an SUV into a group of protesters, following which her motor vehicle was vandalized and she was punched in the encounter, police stated.

Police have been referred to as about 9:20 p.m. Saturday to Sonoma Avenue close to Brookwood Avenue, exactly where a female stated her SUV had been vandalized by protesters concerned in the “Santa Rosa 24-Hour Protest of Peace and Justice,” and that she had been punched in the encounter

At about the identical time, police stated, they received calls a number of protesters at that occasion reporting a white SUV had just driven recklessly by way of the crowd there and that some protesters might have been hit by the motor vehicle.

The SUV driver informed police she had just gotten off her shift as a nurse at a community hospital, that it was dark on Sonoma Avenue and that she all of a sudden came on a massive crowd of persons. The driver stated she pulled in excess of as far to the proper of the street as doable, contemplating the crowd would allow her by way of but she stated that she was blocked by protesters, 1 of whom threw a skateboard and a bicycle at her motor vehicle, shattering the windshield.

The female informed police she did not know how rapidly she drove away from the crowd but that 1 particular person followed her on a bicycle. When the driver then stopped away from the crowd, the bicyclist approached her motor vehicle and punched her in the encounter. The bicyclist was described as a white guy in his 20s, with a bald head and tattoos on his encounter and arms. A bystander attempted to chase the suspect as he rode away, police stated but could not catch up to him.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa officers have been meeting with a number of protesters who believed the SUV driver intentionally drove by way of the crowd. Accounts varied as to how rapidly the SUV was moving.

A number of protesters offered video footage of the incident to police, which display the protesters taking in excess of all lanes of targeted traffic on Sonoma Avenue, heading east. In the video clips, it is clear that as the white SUV approached the crowd, a number of persons have been yelling profanities at the driver.

At 1 stage, protesters surrounded the motor vehicle which was struck by a skateboard and a number of unknown objects. Police stated there is no indication from the video clips that the driver was striving to run in excess of protesters on function.

The video clips do display the driver striving “to accelerate somewhat away from the crowd,” police stated.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Santa Rosa police have not been contacted by any individual who stated they have been struck by the white SUV. The suspect who assaulted the driver has not been apprehended.

Police proceed to investigate and any individual with facts is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.

© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed