San Jose Crews Battle Sunday-Afternoon Blaze at Commercial Building by Guadalupe River – San Francisco

San Jose Crews Battle Sunday-Afternoon Blaze at Commercial Building by Guadalupe River

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

SAN JOSE ( SF) — The San Jose Fire Division worked to extinguish a industrial construction fire off Santa Clara Street at Highway 87 on Sunday afternoon.

Crews battle blaze at the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens close to Delmas Avenue. (San Jose Fire Dept)

The fire by the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens close to Delmas Avenue was reported just before noon.

Valley Transit Authority rerouted the 22, 64A, 64B, 68, 72, 500 Fast &amp 522 Fast bus lines close to the region throughout the blaze and subsequent cleanup.

The lead to of the fire is underneath investigation, the division explained.

