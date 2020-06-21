San Jose Crews Battle Sunday-Afternoon Blaze at Commercial Building by Guadalupe River – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — The San Jose Fire Division worked to extinguish a industrial construction fire off Santa Clara Street at Highway 87 on Sunday afternoon.

The fire by the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens close to Delmas Avenue was reported just before noon.

Valley Transit Authority rerouted the 22, 64A, 64B, 68, 72, 500 Fast & 522 Fast bus lines close to the region throughout the blaze and subsequent cleanup.

The lead to of the fire is underneath investigation, the division explained.

San Jose Fire operating a industrial creating fire in the region of Santa Clara and 87. Targeted traffic amongst Delmas and 87 on Santa Clara Street is closed. Please keep away from the region. pic.twitter.com/wtb5Os9drD — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 21, 2020

