Samsung Blu-ray Players Suddenly Stuck in Endless Reboots

Samsung Blu-ray gamers are malfunctioning out of the blue, with most reviews claiming that the products are caught in countless reboots.

1000’s of owners of Samsung Blu-ray gamers and household theater programs have gone on-line to complain about the sudden difficulties, which seemingly started out on June 19, in accordance to ZDNet. When the reviews fluctuate, the most typical difficulty seems to be Samsung Blu-ray gamers that constantly energy on and off.

Other reported difficulties include things like Blu-ray gamers building noises as if attempting to read through a disc when nothing at all is inserted, shutting down following a couple of seconds following getting turned on, and not responding to button presses.

In Samsung’s on-line forums, a neighborhood manager has acknowledged the boot loops situation, confirming that the business is doing work on a option. Even so, the lead to of the difficulty stays unclear.

There is speculation that this is all due to a faulty firmware update, but in accordance to ZDNet, this is unlikely as the difficulties also influence finish-of-daily life versions that do not obtain this kind of updates. In addition, Samsung does not normally concurrently release firmware updates to a broad assortment of gadget versions on a late Friday afternoon.

A far more most likely lead to for the sudden malfunctions is an expired SSL certificate, which is necessary for the Blu-ray gamers to hyperlink up to Samsung servers. Even so, there has been no official confirmation that this is the situation.

