Russell Wilson On How Being a Stepfather Taught Him “What Love Was Like”

In April, the couple shared they had been expecting a infant boy. On the other hand, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Ciara just lately explained that this pregnancy expertise has been vastly various from her initially two.

“The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting… Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound,” she shared in mid-April on Instagram. “We don’t hear to much about US during this time.”

In addition to COVID-19, the couple has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter motion.

“Hopefully we can continue to educate, continue to understand, continue to love in the midst of the process. Continue to try to forgive,” Russell stated in his interview with GMA. “I think that’s a real important thing in that understand that everybody’s not perfect, but we can make our world better, and I think it starts with our homes.”

He additional, “I think it’s important for our moms and our dads and our loved ones to really guide and to impact. Hopefully, Ciara and I can continue to do that as best we can.”