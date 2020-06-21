Rudy Gobert shares political post from wrong Serena Williams, gets roasted again

Rudy Gobert’s abysmal 2020 continued Saturday evening when he shared a Facebook post from a random white girl named Serena Williams pondering it was the 23-time Grand Slam winning tennis star.

The post, shared to Twitter, asked persons to thoughts their personal small business when it comes to politics and in contrast individuals who reject opposing viewpoints to individuals who are genuinely racists and bigots. It in quite a few strategies opposed the messages not long ago shared by teammates and the Jazz organization asking persons to talk out actively towards attacks towards to black local community even when it implies clashing with critics. It was also a thing the Serena Williams of tennis fame almost certainly would not create.

Gobert captioned the screenshot of the random person’s post with the message, “Couldn’t have said it better myself!” He later on deleted the tweet.

Gobert, of program, infamously produced jokes about COVID-19 prior to contracting the sickness and prompting the suspension of the NBA season. He touched each reporter’s recording gadget in a information conference at a time he may possibly have currently had the coronavirus. He also reportedly did not get the sickness significantly in the Utah locker space, foremost to a breakdown of his connection with teammate Donovan Mitchell.

Mistakenly sharing a post from a girl who has “Nope, not THAT Serena Williams” written in her Facebook bio is the most up-to-date blunder in his rough yr.

Gobert’s social media gaffe produced him the brunt of jokes on Twitter:

Lol I can’t think Rudy Gobert located Yet another way to piss Donovan off It was a fantastic run guys — Mark Russell Pereira (@Mark_R_Pereira) June 21, 2020

rudy gobert continues to get L’s lmao — Eric “Wang” Huang (@ERIC_HUANG_EN) June 21, 2020