Robbie Williams Struggling With Anxiety About Missing Work During Lockdown

The former Get That star reveals he feels unwell at ease about missing function through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that forced folks close to the globe to quarantine.

Robbie Williams has been anxious about missing function through the coronavirus lockdown

The former Get That hitmaker informed Mark Wright on Heart radio that, even though he is “grateful” that he has been in a position to commit so a lot time with his wife Ayda Discipline and their children, he is also been concerned about not becoming at function.

When asked how he dug deep to discover the positives about the condition, the “Angels” star confessed he believed he was in “the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time.”

“Well this is what I thought, because I’ve been wanting to get back to work and do things,” he admitted. “And I’ve been thinking, I’ve got sort of anxiety about, I can’t get and be and do, and then I thought to myself, do you know what, I’m in exactly the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time.”

“There might never be another time on the planet where I get to spend this much concentrated time with my family, my kids so I’m very grateful.”

Host Mark then exposed that he could relate to the “Feel” star, sharing, “That’s the biggest thing I take out of this Robs, it’s so hard to find a positive in such a negative situation, but you have to take positives from everything in life.”

Robbie additional, “Yeah and like you say, finding the positive in a negative, that bit has been a blessing for me. That being said, I can’t wait to get back to work and do what I do because I enjoy doing that too.”