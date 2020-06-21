Report: Man pushes, chases away bear following attack

When a New Hampshire guy attempted to retrieve an air conditioner from his truck Friday evening, a bear reportedly “came up behind him” and started attacking him, state wildlife officials explained.

Now, authorities have set a bear trap and are asking anybody who sees the bear to report their sightings, in accordance to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

The incident took place close to 9 p.m. Friday evening, Lt. James Kneeland of the state Fish and Game Division advised the newspaper.

The guy was unaware of the big animal behind him as he was at his motor vehicle, Kneeland explained, in accordance to the newspaper.

“As he was lifting (the air conditioner) out, the bear came up behind him and pushed him against the truck and stuck his claws in his lower back area,” Kneeland explained.

The guy pushed the bear, and chased it off, sustaining some scratches, in accordance to the newspaper, which reported that the guy had his wounds addressed, and is recovering.

Wildlife officials feel this distinct bear is the identical one particular that was reportedly choosing by way of garbage not too long ago.

“This seems to me like it was entirely unprovoked,” Kneeland explained, in accordance to WMUR. ”Typically, when we hear of an incident like this, specifically right here in New Hampshire, the bear was cornered and perhaps attempting to get out of a circumstance exactly where it felt trapped. In this distinct instance, it ran across this gentleman’s yard and pushed him towards his motor vehicle.”

The bear will want to be euthanized if caught, WMUR reported.