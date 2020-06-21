Remains Found In Texas Identified As Missing Fort Hood Soldier Gregory Morales – Dallas / Fort Worth

KILLEEN, Texas (/AP) — Skeletal stays located in Texas have been recognized as people of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales, the U.S. Army mentioned Sunday.

The entire body of Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was located Friday in a area in Killeen, Texas, immediately after officials at close by Fort Hood obtained a tip, in accordance to Killeen police.

Foul perform is suspected whilst an autopsy is to ascertain the bring about and method of death, in accordance to a release from Army CID public affairs chief Chris Grey.

“The First Team is saddened by the news of the passing of PV2 Gregory Morales. His life was taken too soon, and we appreciate his service to our nation,” mentioned Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander, 1st Cavalry Division.

Morales, who was also recognized as Gregory Wedel, was final observed in August driving his individual automobile outdoors of Fort Hood. He was to be discharged inside of days immediately after his disappearance, the Army mentioned.

Morales joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood due to the fact November 2016, in accordance to the Army.

A reward of up to $25,000 is staying presented for any credible details about Morales’ death.

There is no indication Morales’ death is linked to the disappearance in April of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen from Fort Hood, who stays missing.

Final week, the reward for details on Guillen jumped to $55,000, along with help from celebrities.

