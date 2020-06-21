Read the letter Snap’s head of diversity sent to staff about its offensive Juneteenth filter

Snap’s vice president of diversity and inclusion apologized this weekend for the distribution of a Juneteeth filter that quite a few folks observed offensive and provided new facts about the how it was designed. In an e mail distributed to the corporation, Oona King mentioned the filter launched Friday was a collaboration amongst black and white personnel — and pushed back towards criticism that the corporation had been culturally insensitive.

The filter — Snap calls them “lenses” — asked customers to “smile and break the chains” of slavery. King, who is black, mentioned that “in hindsight, we should have developed a more appropriate lens.”

“Speaking on behalf of my team, clearly we failed to recognize the gravity of the ‘smile’ trigger,” King wrote in a letter to the corporation. “That is a failure I fully own. We reviewed the Lens from the standpoint of Black creative content, made by and for Black people, so did not adequately consider how it would look when used by non-Black members of our community. What we also did not fully realize was a) that a ‘smile’ trigger would necessarily include the actual word “smile” on the material and b) that folks would perceive this as get the job done designed by White creatives, not Black creatives.”

Regardless of the collaboration, the filter did not go by the normal critique procedure, a Snap spokeswoman mentioned. The corporation is investigating the matter.

Snap has extended struggled with the perception that it lacks a various crew. As opposed to most of its peers, the corporation has refused to release a diversity report about its workforce, however it mentioned this month it was arranging to to share far more facts in the potential. The corporation has previously launched many filters it later on had to apologize for, which include a Bob Marley-themed filter in 2016 and an anime-themed filter later on that yr.

King’s total letter is beneath (emphasis hers).