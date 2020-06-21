R,B Singer Tyrese Is Cancelled In South Africa – For Siding w/ White Racists!!

R,ampB singer Tyrese was trending on social media this weekend, right after the R,ampB singer re-posted photographs that originated on a racist White South African web page.

South Africa, and its government, has been bombarded with propaganda – circulated by White racists – who declare that the nation now forces Whites into a 2nd class citizen position. These claims are laughably false, provided that Whites even now manage most of the country’s wealth.

But on Friday, Tyrese re-posted these racist claims on Instagram – saying that the African nation is struggling from “reverse-racism”.

It all started off right after Tyrese directed his 12 million Instagram followers to a video on Youtube named ‘Poor Whites / Wealthy Blacks’ along with a series of photographs displaying subservient white persons captioned, “This is what’s going on in South Africa.”

Here is his publish.

Tyrese swiftly went viral. And hundreds of thousands of South Africans right away started to “cancel” him. Right after becoming named out for spreading fake information, #Tyresemustfall started trending on South African Twitter and Tyrese finally deleted the publish.

Tyrese swiftly apologized for his disturbing publish. But South Africans are not accepting it. As of this morning, he was even now trending on Twitter: