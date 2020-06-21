R,B Singer Tyrese Is Cancelled In South Africa – For Siding w/ White Racists!!

R,ampB singer Tyrese was trending on social media this weekend, right after the R,ampB singer re-posted photographs that originated on a racist White South African web page.

South Africa, and its government, has been bombarded with propaganda – circulated by White racists – who declare that the nation now forces Whites into a 2nd class citizen position. These claims are laughably false, provided that Whites even now manage most of the country’s wealth.

