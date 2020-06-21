Raven Symone New Blonde Wife Only 28 – Twitter Says ‘Looks Much Older’!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

This week Raven-Symoné went viral, initially she eventually came out the closet as a lesbian. And at the identical time, she announced thats he had secretly married her 28 12 months outdated new wife Miranda Maday. 

Now MTO Information is hearing reviews, that Miranda employed to be Raven’s worker.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR