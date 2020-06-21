Raven Symone New Blonde Wife Only 28 – Twitter Says ‘Looks Much Older’!

This week Raven-Symoné went viral, initially she eventually came out the closet as a lesbian. And at the identical time, she announced thats he had secretly married her 28 12 months outdated new wife Miranda Maday.

Now MTO Information is hearing reviews, that Miranda employed to be Raven’s worker.

The former Disney star, 34, announced on Thursday that she wed 28 12 months of girlfriend Miranda — and the two newlyweds unveiled that they sizzling matching tattoos prior to they mentioned “I do.”.

“@Winterstone Thanks for the corona solid,” Pearman wrote on Instagram, tagging common celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone.

Winterstone has tattooed a lot of celebrities in the previous, such as Miley Cyrus, Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner, Matt Damon, Hilary Duff and far more.

The design and style is a blend of the letters “P” and “M,” in accordance to the artist, and signifies the union of the couple’s final names. Raven’s final title is Pearson.

Now far more information on Miranda.

In accordance to several social media reviews, Miranda allegedly worked for Raven as her individual assistant. Shortly right after operating with each other, the two girls fell in appreciate and acquired married.

Just before operating for Raven, Miranda graduated from the University of California Los Angeles in 2013 and has gone on to perform several individual and executive assistant roles. Her final career – pre-Raven – was as a social media manager in 2017.

But what is also surprising persons on Twitter is Miranda’s age. A lot of feel she appears “much older” than her age in the pics circulating with her and Raven.