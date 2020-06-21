Rassie underwent chemotherapy for rare disease during 2019 World Cup – report

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus faced a possibly daily life-threatening overall health scare in 2019 that essential chemotherapy prior to and during the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Register your curiosity for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

In accordance to a Rapport write-up on Sunday, Erasmus was diagnosed with microscopic polyangiitis with granulomatosis – a rare autoimmune disease – in early 2019.

The disease is not cancerous but it can severely effect the lungs, kidneys, sinuses and trachea and Erasmus is understood to have suffered a rare strain of the disease that, in accordance to his physician Johan Theron, was possibly fatal.

In accordance to the report, Erasmus continued with the treatment method till March 2020 and it was deemed profitable.

“Rassie was treated for a serious condition in 2019, from which he has recovered,” a SA Rugby spokesperson confirmed to on Sunday.

“He thanks people for their concern but wishes to keep the matter private.”

The report adds that, during the World Cup, Erasmus’ chemotherapy doses have been lowered so that he could give his complete awareness to the Springboks.

“He really doubted at one stage whether he would be able to push through with his position as Springbok coach,” Theron mentioned.

Following winning the World Cup, Erasmus stood down as head coach of the Springboks and moved into his position as director of rugby on a complete- basis, handing the coaching reins to Jacques Nienaber.

– Compiled by staff