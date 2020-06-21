Protests Planned With Calls For Justice For Man, 18, Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting – Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) — Additional protests have been planned Sunday more than the deadly deputy-concerned shooting that claimed the lifestyle of 18-12 months-previous Andres Guardado final week.

Starting up at two p.m., protesters planned to march from Gardena to Compton demanding justice for Guardado, who was shot and killed whilst functioning at a Gardena automobile entire body store.

Investigators say Guardado flashed a gun and experimented with to run from deputies, prompting them to open fire. Authorities also say a gun was identified at the scene.

Guardado’s family members, nonetheless, disputes these claims.

As the investigation continues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division says it has obtained about a half dozen protection cameras and video gear from the enterprise in which the shooting occurred.

“We are going to work hard, do our best. We’re going to be as transparent as we can be,” mentioned Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division. “That’s why we are pushing for the body-worn cameras since my first week in office.”

Meantime, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán have referred to as on Lawyer Standard Xavier Becerra to perform an investigation.