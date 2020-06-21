Protesters in the US pull down more statues of people who had links to slavery

In the US, protesters in the city of Raleigh, North Carolina pulled down elements of a Confederate monument on Friday evening and hanged 1 of the toppled statues from a lamp publish.

Police officers earlier in the evening had foiled the protesters’ past try to use ropes to topple the statues.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched by way of downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest towards police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

A lot of Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South in latest weeks following the death of George Floyd, a Black-American guy who was killed right after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for many minutes.

There had been equivalent scenes in San Francisco the place protesters pulled down statues of Francis Scott Crucial and Junípero Serra on Friday evening.

Crucial wrote a poem right after witnessing a enormous American flag getting hoisted right after a victory in excess of the British for the duration of the Battle of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812.

That poem grew to become “The Star-Spangled Banner”, the nationwide anthem of the US.

Crucial and his household had links to slavery.