Protesters At Governor’s Mansion Demand Solution To Powerhorn Park Tent City

MINNEAPOLIS () — A group gathered at the governor’s residence in St. Paul Saturday, demanding support for hundreds at present residing in a public park.

Neighbors from the Powderhorn neighborhood in Minneapolis set up tents in front of the residence for the duration of the afternoon.

They say they’ve asked government officials to locate a answer to the increasing variety of men and women trying to find refuge at Powderhorn Park, but that hasn’t occurred.

This week the Minneapolis Park Board voted to let men and women going through homelessness to remain in city parks temporarily. Powderhorn neighbors say that is not adequate.

“There’s no reason why somebody shouldn’t — everyone shouldn’t — have a safe place to live, a safe place to be. It’s not acceptable to present tents in a public park as a solution,” Lily Lamb mentioned.

Lamb and her neighbors say they want to see a prepare to develop dignified housing for the men and women residing in the park.