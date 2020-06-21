Home Entertainment Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West Gives Birth to First Child with Husband...

Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West Gives Birth to First Child with Husband Jonnie West

Bradley Lamb
Pro golfer Michelle Wie West welcomed her initial youngster on Friday, June 19, with husband Jonnie West.

Michelle posted a image of herself with her newborn daughter on Instagram this weekend, creating, “Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe.” 

“You are our total [world],” she continued. “We can’t wait to watch you grow. 6/19/20.”

The professional golfer also shared a image of her husband Jonnie, who is a single of 5 sons of NBA legend Jerry West, with their tiny bundle of joy. 

Earlier this 12 months, Michelle spoke to The Linked Press about expecting a daughter and how that is inspired her profession moving forward. “I do know, especially now having a baby girl, the motivation to come back is even stronger,” Michelle informed AP, per Los Angeles Instances. “Because I’m having a girl, I want her to see me play, and be a strong woman. That’s really important. I always thought I’d be the person that I’m going to quit when I have kids. Now it’s different.”

