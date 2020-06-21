Poll: What announcement are you most excited to see during WWDC 2020?

Tomorrow officially marks the begin of WWDC 2020. Rumors indicate that it will be occupied week for Apple developers and consumers with the introduction of iOS 14, macOS 10.16, and so significantly much more. What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2020?

We rounded up anything you really should anticipate to see at WWDC 2020. Maybe most notably, this incorporates iOS 14 with a selection of new capabilities this kind of as house display tweaks, new augmented actuality abilities, and significantly much more. macOS 10.16 is also anticipated to deliver new capabilities this kind of as a much more capable Messages app.

Speaking of the Mac, nonetheless, Apple will reportedly unveil its roadmap for transitioning the Mac to ARM processors. We do not anticipate any customer-prepared Mac hardware with an ARM chip to be announced at WWDC. Alternatively, we anticipate Apple to unveil a street map for developers and probably provide some type of developer transition kit hardware.

In terms of hardware, rumors have recommended that Apple will unveil an all-new redesigned iMac at WWDC this yr. The new iMac will reportedly characteristic significantly slimmer bezels as very well as an all-SSD lineup, ditching the Fusion Drive. It will also contain Apple’s T2 protection chip for the initially time in an iMac, as very well as new Navi GPUs from AMD.

Apple could theoretically introduce other hardware at WWDC this yr, this kind of as a smaller sized HomePod and a new Apple Television, but the most current reporting from Bloomberg suggests that these announcements will be saved for later on this yr.

Personally, I’m really excited to see what’s in retailer for watchOS this yr. Given that the Apple Watch’s introduction, I’ve steadily turn out to be fairly a bit much more interested in watchOS updates than iOS updates. This yr, I’m curious to see whether or not specific wellness capabilities like rest monitoring will be constrained to the new Apple Observe hardware, as very well as what alterations may well be in retailer for exercise monitoring.

What about you? What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2020? Allow us know in the poll beneath and elaborate down in the feedback!

FTC: We use cash flow earning automobile affiliate backlinks. Additional.

Test out on YouTube for much more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=neibO9Xql84