Polish president Andrzej Duda hopes for reelection boost from Trump

“We love Donald Trump, we think he’s a great president, and I do believe he’s going to help us win the election,” stated Dominik Tarczynski, a celebration parliamentarian. “He’s going to help Andrzej Duda win.”

Duda has prolonged been a Trump preferred, praised as “an exemplary ally” who has boosted defense paying and obtained costly U.S. weapons programs.

Whilst he was when imagined a shoo-in for a 2nd phrase, some polls display Duda could shed to Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowki if the June 28 vote prospects to a July runoff. As Duda’s campaign has flagged, he has enhanced his emphasis on stirring up anti-LGBTQ sentiment — branding gay and transgender rights as an “ideology” akin to communism — in an energy to galvanize his suitable-wing base at a of financial hardship worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. (Affiliate Link)

Emphasizing robust relations with Washington is specifically critical for Duda, offered Poland’s developing isolation inside of Europe as his government has develop into more and more autocratic. The European Union has censured Poland for failing to uphold democracy, rule of law and basic rights, and has stated his government’s judicial revisions threaten the independence of the courts.

In addition to acquiring Trump’s political blessing, Duda also hopes Trump’s buy earlier this month to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany will translate into progress on ideas announced by the two leaders final 12 months to boost the U.S. military presence in Poland.

“The president is very much looking to discussions on that topic,” Krzysztof Szczerski, Duda’s top rated cabinet official, stated in an interview. The journey is largely to “present our position” and clarify U.S. choices, he stated.

“What will be the next steps? What will happen to these troops?” in Germany, Szczerski stated. “Is it just reallocation or is it withdrawal of the troops?”

Any troop boost in Poland is “politically important” as it displays “the reality of our alliance,” he stated, even though cautioning that it was under no circumstances Poland’s want to draw troops away from Germany. “We’d like to have the U.S. military presence in Poland, but not at the expense of others.”

In response to inquiries to the White Household about the timing and cause for Duda’s journey, a senior administration official stated in an e-mail that the two leaders “will discuss further advancing our cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security.”

Trump’s buy to the Pentagon to promptly generate ideas for the German drawdown has sparked military concern and robust pushback from a variety of senior Republican lawmakers.

U.S. officials, who spoke on the issue of anonymity to go over inner deliberations, stated Trump has prolonged known as out Germany for its lower defense expenditure. But the officials mentioned the withdrawal buy, and the Duda invitation, followed on the heels of a phone phone with Angela Merkel final month in which the German Chancellor proficiently quashed Trump’s ideas to hold a Group of 7 summit in Washington by declining to attend.

“It wasn’t the sole cause and it wasn’t the start of the discussion,” in accordance to a single U.S. official. Richard Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, and Georgette Mosbacher, the ambassador to Poland, “had been pushing this for a long ,” the official stated.

When Reuters reported final week that setting up to set up what Duda when known as “Fort Trump” in Poland had lagged amid funding and infrastructure disputes, Mosbacher branded the report “More fake news!”

“Negotiations are on track!’ she tweeted. “President Trump and Duda’s vision for increased U.S. presence in Poland will be even greater than originally outlined. Announcement coming soon.”

A 2nd U.S. official advised the announcement of Duda’s third journey to the White Household, and the chance of a troop deployment announcement for Poland, “ties into to trying to smooth over” Republican and military upheaval “after this announcement about force posture in Germany.”

This official and some others questioned whether or not a Trumpian hat tip to Duda indicating progress was getting created on the troop negotiations reflected actuality.

“People like the idea” that a German withdrawal could indicate a stepped-up Polish deployment, the official stated, referring to the White Household. But Trump’s insistence on getting rid of troops from Germany has raised a lot more inquiries than it has answered.

Moving 9,500 troops, along with their households and gear is a logistical headache, even with no choices about exactly where they would go. The U.S. mission there is not to defend Germany but to supply a forward presence for U.S. troops in the Middle East and elsewhere, and to residence the military’s Africa Command, Africom, and other regional headquarters, as properly as main U.S. military health care amenities. The costly, prolonged-standing infrastructure that supports people missions in Germany does not exist in Poland.

In 2018, Duda supplied to contribute $2 billion towards the long term basing of a complete U.S. Army division in Poland, far much less than moving and housing the troops would price. As an alternative, in a deal forged final 12 months, the administration agreed to include a different one,000 troops to a four,500-robust armored brigade that currently rotates in and out of Poland.

In accordance to Defense Division spokesperson Lt. Col. Carla M. Gleason, no determination has been created on exactly where people extra units will come from. She stated the system also calls for a forward division headquarters in Poland a joint-use fight education center an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance squadron and other enhancements.

Progress on implementing what has currently been made a decision has also been awaiting negotiations in excess of a formal bilateral defense cooperation agreement that, between other factors, would supply U.S. troops immunity from civilian prosecution in Poland. But talks have been largely suspended throughout the pandemic and following the Pentagon departure of John Rood as undersecretary of defense for policy. Rood, who had questioned Trump’s withholding of military help for Ukraine final 12 months, was between a variety of nationwide protection officials the president asked to resign in the wake of his impeachment trial.

As setting up for Poland has stalled, “any kind of actual planning” for withdrawal from Germany, “I think, has not happened yet,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson informed reporters final week in Brussels. “I don’t think that we have any kind of timeline that I have heard of. So I really think that much is in the phase of being looked at, but nothing firm has been set.”

Poland’s want for a lot more completely primarily based troops was under no circumstances common between other NATO allies mainly because it was witnessed as “transactional security,” in the phrases of a single of numerous senior NATO diplomats who talked about the delicate U.S. connection on the issue of anonymity.

NATO policymakers disapproved of what they noticed as Poland’s efforts to lure troops away from Germany, and to win Trump’s favor, by giving cash and other concessions by way of a single-on-a single bargaining, rather than as component of an alliance-broad discussion about what created the very best strategic sense.

Regardless of what some NATO diplomats described as schadenfreude within the alliance as Poland’s ideas have not moved forward, European policymakers would also welcome any prosperous try to preserve on the continent at least some of the forces Trump says he needs to pull out of Germany.

Some inside of NATO are skeptical that the German withdrawal will ever transpire, pointing to Trump’s reelection polling numbers and the sum of it will take to system this kind of a main military maneuver.

“Everyone’s eyes are turned to the other side of the ocean,” a single NATO diplomat stated. Officials are “expecting President Trump not to be able to implement it. People hope that this will not come real.”

For Duda, the Washington take a look at is a “last card” to perform, in hopes that “his voters will remember his picture with President Trump at the White House,” stated former Polish defense minister Tomasz Siemoniak, of the opposition Civic Platform.

In current days, Duda has toned down his campaign rhetoric. The speech linking the LGBTQ local community to communism came as Duda’s campaign published a “family charter” stressing that marriage need to be in between a guy and a female.

“Certainly the language used in the campaign is shocking for many here,” stated Michal Baranowski, director of the German Marshall Fund’s Warsaw workplace.

Even in staunchly Catholic Poland, Duda’s feedback brought on an outcry that led him to invite a group of LGBT activists to a meeting. Only a single accepted the present and informed reporters he left with no shaking the president’s hand right after Duda cited totally free speech to defend his feedback.

Mosbacher pushed back towards a Polish newspaper report final week that she had intervened with Duda to inquire him to rein in his rhetoric, even as Washington cringed.

She tweeted that she had not spoken to Duda but extra, “But let me be clear: the US condemns discrimination or hatred based on race, religion, national origin or sexual orientation.”