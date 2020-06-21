Home World News Polish president Andrzej Duda hopes for reelection boost from Trump

Polish president Andrzej Duda hopes for reelection boost from Trump

Matilda Coleman
“We love Donald Trump, we think he’s a great president, and I do believe he’s going to help us win the election,” stated Dominik Tarczynski, a celebration parliamentarian. “He’s going to help Andrzej Duda win.”

Duda has prolonged been a Trump preferred, praised as “an exemplary ally” who has boosted defense paying and obtained costly U.S. weapons programs.

Whilst he was when imagined a shoo-in for a 2nd phrase, some polls display Duda could shed to Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowki if the June 28 vote prospects to a July runoff. As Duda’s campaign has flagged, he has enhanced his emphasis on stirring up anti-LGBTQ sentiment — branding gay and transgender rights as an “ideology” akin to communism — in an energy to galvanize his suitable-wing base at a of financial hardship worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

