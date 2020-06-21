Police Pursuit Ends In Crash In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities say a police pursuit ended in a crash in North Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.

A Minnesota State Trooper attempted to make a website traffic halt on a motor vehicle that was speeding south on Highway 94, close to Dowling Avenue.

The driver did not halt, and exited to Broadway from Highway 94.

The pursuit ended right after the driver crashed into two unoccupied motor vehicles at 2nd and Aldrich.

No 1 was injured in the crash. The occupants fled following the crash.

Troopers and nearby law enforcement are functioning to figure out the driver of the driver.