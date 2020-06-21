‘Please don’t touch my hair’: Girl, 7, reads poem she wrote about being black

Black Lives Matter protests have flared up across the globe.

Black Lives Matter protesters in the city of Cheltenham, United Kingdom, had been blown away by a 7-12 months-outdated protester and speaker at the rally.

Nylah, who was born in Uganda, spoke to the crowd, telling them she desired to develop up to be an actor, singer, dancer and rapper.

She also study a poem she wrote with her father to the crowd about being Black. She was inspired by the lyrics of the song Black by Dave.

Under is a transcript of her poem:

“Black. Pay attention.

Black is attractive. Black is great. Black is adore. Black is sophisticated. Black is my favourite colour. Black books on my bookshelves. Daddy advised us if they don’t educate us, then we need to educate ourselves. Mama smears shea butter so I shine and adore myself.

Please don’t touch my hair. It is like taking our wealth. Dave explained the reality, they are erasing it. So, I took to Mum and Dad my family members tree, we are tracing it.

Black is the potential. Me and my sisters, we are generating it.

Sports activities day final summer time, the gold medal, I was taking it.”

This clip was made and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Katya Bohdan.