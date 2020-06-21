Pixelmator Photo 1.3 Brings Batch Editing, Shortcut Menus, and More

Pixelmator Photo for iPad was up to date these days to model 1.3, bringing new shortcut menus, customizable accent colours, and batch photograph editing enhancements to the app.

The new shortcut menus are activated working with the touch and hold gesture, and include numerous functions that aim to make Pixelmator Photo additional potent.

When touching and holding a photograph in the Pictures library browser, for instance, customers can swiftly share, preferred, duplicate, revert, or delete photographs.

The new shortcut menus also enable customers to copy and paste changes or apply batch workflows from the ‌Photos‌ or Files browsers.

Meanwhile, there are enhancements to shade adjustment current management, enabling customers to produce customized shade adjustment preset collections and rearrange and eliminate them for a additional customized editing practical experience.



Elsewhere, Pixelmator Photo 1.3 incorporates a new Accent Colour characteristic that lets customers customize the shade of buttons and other factors in the app. Batch editing has also been enhanced with a way to mark workflows as favorites and apply them in the ‌Photos‌ or Files browser.

Pixelmator Photo is offered to download from the App Retail outlet [Direct Link] as a cost-free update for present customers or for $four.99 for new buyers.