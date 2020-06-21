Person Shot, Killed While Sitting In Vehicle At Dallas Car Wash – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – One particular particular person is dead immediately after police mentioned he was shot even though sitting in a motor vehicle at a car or truck wash in Dallas Saturday evening.

Police mentioned the shooting took place at a car or truck wash close to Justin Street and Davis Street.

A witness, who claimed to be a pal of the victim, informed police the victim was sitting in a motor vehicle when an unknown suspect went up to the motor vehicle, shot the victim by means of the driver’s side window and then ran away.

In accordance to police, the witness then drove the victim to a hospital at all around eight:10 p.m. Nevertheless, the victim, who has not but been recognized, was later on pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time.

Anybody with info is asked to contact police at 214.671.3633 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.