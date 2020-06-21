One dead and 11 injured after shooting in uptown Minneapolis

Minneapolis police now say a guy is dead and 11 other folks have non-existence-threatening injuries following a shooting in an uptown district of the city.

Police had 1st mentioned 10 folks had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their complete in a tweet posted just after 3am on Sunday, nearby (just after 6pm AEST).

An original tweet suggested the public to keep away from the spot in Uptown Minneapolis.

The handle offered corresponds to a business district, close to Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and a number of bars and eating places.

The US city started enabling bars and eating places to reopen with restricted support on June one after some 6 weeks of closure since of the coronavirus pandemic.

Images posted to social media showed windows at the theatre and a storefront shot out.

At least one particular particular person is dead and a number of injured after a shooting in Minneapolis. ()

Screams had been audible on a dwell video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene.

Modest crowds of folks gathered, with some crouched above victims lying on the pavement just before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

The spot is about 5km west of the Minneapolis business spot and neighbourhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s Might 25 death after currently being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Floyd’s death beneath an officer’s knee on his neck sparked nationwide protests demanding action to avert black deaths at the hands of police officers, with anger spreading globally as a Black Lives Matter motion .