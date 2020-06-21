One dead and 11 injured after shooting in uptown Minneapolis

Minneapolis police now say a guy is dead and 11 other folks have non-existence-threatening injuries following a shooting in an uptown district of the city.
Police had 1st mentioned 10 folks had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their complete in a tweet posted just after 3am on Sunday, nearby (just after 6pm AEST).
An original tweet suggested the public to keep away from the spot in Uptown Minneapolis.
The handle offered corresponds to a business district, close to Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and a number of bars and eating places.
Images posted to social media showed windows at the theatre and a storefront shot out.
Screams had been audible on a dwell video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene.
Modest crowds of folks gathered, with some crouched above victims lying on the pavement just before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.