OAN makes it tougher for Mike Gundy to cut ties amid Oklahoma State football controversy

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is locating it hard to backtrack from his controversial help of far-proper media organization 1 America Information Network (OAN) or overcome accusations of previous racially coded comments aimed at former gamers.

A image of Gundy sporting an OAN shirt emerged final week and prompted quite a few members his workforce to talk out against him on social media. OAN is anti-Black Lives Matter and often peddles conspiracy theories.

Following the image incident, Gundy appeared in a video with working back Chuba Hubbard in which he walked back his help of OAN and pledged modifications in his plan. OAN is not letting him distance himself without having a battle, even though, maintaining a story the coach would like to place previous him.

On Saturday, OAN correspondent Chanel Rion wore an Oklahoma State shirt to a Tulsa, Okla., rally for president Donald Trump in a not-so-subtle nod to Gundy. She also named out Gundy on Twitter.

OAN reporter Chanel Rion waits in the safety line for the Trump Rally in Tulsa. She needed to demonstrate OSU help. #okstate @ChanelRion pic.twitter.com/ZUtAcj0Rff — Sarah Phipps (@sarahcphipps) June 20, 2020

Much more: LB carried out with Texas soon after fan response to protests

Even soon after Gundy appeared in the video with Hubbard to great tensions final week, it’s possible hard emotions could linger. Whilst criticism from his energetic gamers died down, former gamers appeared unconvinced Gundy was actually ready to transform his technique to racial troubles.

Racial inequality — especially in regards to police use of force — has been a central challenge in the U.S. more than the previous month, foremost droves of men and women into the street to protest. The motion has inspired pupil-athletes across the nation to talk up about how their colleges make black college students truly feel.