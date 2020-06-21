NSW Health ‘strongly discourages’ travel to Victoria COVID-19 hotspots

NSW residents have been informed to rethink any travel to Victoria except if it is definitely crucial as coronavirus situations in the state proceed to spike.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian echoed suggestions from NSW Health this morning “strongly discouraging” residents from going to specified “hotspots”.

“The strongest advice that we have today is that you should not be travelling to those hot spots at all, unless absolutely essential,” Ms Berejiklian explained.

The hotspots are in the regional government places of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

She also informed individuals to reconsider their travel to Melbourne.

“Reconsider your plans. Reconsider what you’re doing. But certainly, Melbourne is a discretion. We would recommend people not at this stage travel to Melbourne unless they have to,” she extra.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained the improve in coronavirus situations in Victoria was anything the government anticipated.

“This is part of living with COVID-19. And we will continue on with the process of opening up our economy and getting people back into work,” Mr Morrison explained.

“But there will be setbacks from to , but we have built up the systems to deal with the setbacks.”

The ACT Government has also strongly discouraged travel to the Victorian hotspots.

There have been two new situations of Covid-19 detected in NSW in the previous hrs.

1 is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, but the 2nd situation is below investigation as it is not nevertheless recognized in which he contracted the virus.

The guy, aged in his 30s, is from south-west Sydney and has not travelled or attended any mass gatherings.

“It’s a bit of an unusual case…and it may prove not to be a case,” Ms Berejiklian explained.

He is nicely and isolating at residence, NSW Health confirmed.

“In line with the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), NSW Health strongly discourages travel to and from areas of Victoria with COVID-19 outbreaks until control of community transmission has been confirmed,” NSW Health explained in a statement to this morning.

“The Victorian Government has recognized the regional government places of Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin as the concentrate of recent outbreaks of concern.