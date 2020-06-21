North Texas Officers Deliver Portrait Of George Floyd To Houston – Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON () – Officers with the Lancaster Police Division personally delivered a portrait of George Floyd to Houston on Sunday.

KTRK reviews the officers drove about 200 miles to provide and assist unveil a portrait of the guy who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked large protests all through the planet calling for reform and racial equality.

Floyd’s funeral was held in Houston on June 9, a day immediately after 1000’s attended a public visitation of his casket.

The portrait was unveiled Sunday by Lancaster officers and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee at God’s Grace Local community Church.

“This is a teaching tool. This is an effort to bring unity. This is an effort to show that lives matter and Black lives matter,” Lee explained.

The artist of the painting is offering it to Floyd’s relatives in Houston.