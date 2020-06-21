No internet? Here’s how to use Google Maps offline on Android and iOS

one. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app.



two. Make certain you are linked to the Online and signed in to Google Maps.



three. Search for a location, like Jaipur.



four. At the bottom, tap the identify or handle of the location and then tap Much more.



five. Choose Download offline map.



Google Maps are a lifesaver when it comes to commuting as it is a single of the most dependable supply of navigation. 1 demands a steady web connection for the Maps to get the job done smoothly. On the other hand, in our nation we frequently encounter bandwidth troubles which outcomes in patchy web connections which frequently leaves us in the middle of nowhere. But, the navigation app has a remedy for that as nicely. So, if you are packing up for a street journey or are travelling to a different city, then you can use the offline Maps function supplied by Google. The function permits you to download the map of any spot so that you use it without having a doing work web connection. So, right here is the guidebook to download the Google Maps offline each for Android and iOS customers.

Download a map to use offline on Android gadget





one. On your Android mobile phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app.



two. Make certain you are linked to the web and signed in to Google Maps.



three. Search for a location, like Udaipur.



four. At the bottom, tap the identify or handle of the location and then Download. If you searched for a location like a restaurant, tap Much more and then Download offline map.



Soon after you download a map, use the Google Maps app just like you commonly would. If your Online connection is slow or absent, Google Maps will use your offline maps to give you instructions

