New dog creates new problems for the family

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for a lot more than 20 many years and we have 3 little ones at house.

We lately adopted a rescue dog 3 many years immediately after the death of our earlier dog.

This could look like a silly query, but my wife is upset that at times at dinner I inquire if our new dog has been fed or not.

At first (unbeknownst to me), she took up the task of dog feeder and says that other folks (me) checking to see if the dog has been fed is insulting.

Feeding our earlier dog was typically a shared obligation, so asking if he was feeding was comparatively widespread.

We have other animals for whom inquiries about their feeding standing are not insulting.

My wife needs me to cease asking or consider care of feeding the new dog.

I have agreed to test to cease asking, but realistically my head will almost certainly slip away (the dog is large and slim).

This truly is not a terribly major challenge, but I am baffled by that.

Any strategies?

– Puzzled husband

