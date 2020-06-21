New Brunswick’s plan for COVID-19 contact tracing app thwarted by federal government

New Brunswick’s programs for a COVID-19 contact tracing app have been foiled by the federal government, as reported by the CBC.
Premier Blaine Higgs says the provincial government had worked with the University of New Brunswick to produce a mobile app to track the spread of COVID-19. Nonetheless, it demands Google and Apple’s notification API.
To prevent a patchwork of apps, Apple and Google have limited the use of their API to one particular app per nation. The federal government is employing the API for its personal app.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Could 18th that the federal government is rolling out a nationwide contact tracing app. It is very first becoming examined in Ontario, soon after which it will turn into accessible to all provinces.
Higgs says that this selection is regarding, due to the fact the New Brunswick government invested a great deal of time establishing its personal app.
“We felt we could get up and running sooner. We felt we could get into a position and be able to supply a national app,” he advised the CBC. “We all agreed … that it needed to be an app that would allow information sharing. It needed to be one that met all the criteria for privacy. And as long as it had that capability, then what difference did it really make?”
“But the federal government has chosen an app. They’re going to pay for it. I just hope we can expedite it as quickly as we felt we could otherwise,” he continued.
Ontario is anticipated to launch the voluntary ‘COVID Alert’ contact tracing app on July 2nd employing Apple and Google’s ‘Exposure Notification System,’ which employs Bluetooth technologies to share randomized codes with other close by smartphones devoid of identifying consumers.
Other smartphones are then in a position to accessibility these codes and test for matches towards the codes stored on gadgets.
If somebody has examined constructive for COVID-19, a healthcare specialist will enable them upload their standing anonymously to a nationwide network. Other consumers who have downloaded the app and have been in shut proximity to them will be alerted that they’ve been exposed to somebody who has examined constructive.
The government has stressed that the app will be fully voluntary, and it is up to Canadians to come to a decision if they want to download it, but that the app will be most productive if as numerous persons as doable use it.
