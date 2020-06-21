NASCAR race weather updates: How long will rain in forecast delay the Talladega race?

Climate forecasts generally have not been pleasant to NASCAR given that the sport returned to reside racing final month. This is what comes about when races that cannot be run in the rain are rescheduled for June, when pop-up storms and rain showers are typical, in particular in the southeast.

That is the place for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., wherever pop-up storms have been predicted to threaten the race during the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday’s race at Talladega was scheduled to start off at three p.m. ET with a green flag time of three:24 p.m. ET, but lightning strikes close to the track delayed all pre-race operations and forced individuals on web-site, which include five,000 supporters, to get shelter.

Beneath is what we know about the weather forecast and ailments NASCAR will check as it tries to get Sunday’s race started off and finished.

NASCAR race weather updates

In accordance to weather.com, the odds of rain in the Talladega region are all around 60 percent throughout the afternoon and early evening, which is normal for a area in which pop-up storms are typical in June.

A different situation is lightning in the region. NASCAR at two:35 p.m. ET announced it had to delay action at Talladega just before the start off of the race mainly because of a lightning strike close to the track. NASCAR has a policy that states all action have to pause for at least 30 minutes for a single lightning strike inside eight miles of the facility. Much more lightning strikes occurred all around three:10 p.m. ET.

Shortly just before three p.m. ET, rain started off falling at the track. The wind was solid adequate that a single of the pit street boxes reportedly collapsed beneath the ailments. Due to the fact of the rain, the track was misplaced all around three:10 p.m. ET, that means it would require to be dried just before the start off of the race.

At three:34 p.m. ET, a hail warning was issued for the region.

Rain cell nonetheless in excess of track. Regardless of whether can get race in probable established in following 45 minutes mainly because require it to end raining, dry track and have adequate time for race. Race a yr in the past took three hrs, five minutes. Sundown seven:57 CT. pic.twitter.com/bft3J6JcO2 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2020

A reside weather radar for the Talladega region can be discovered right here.

There are two problems when it comes to the risk of rain at Talladega and obtaining Sunday’s race finished on routine. 1 is the dimension of the track the enormous, two.five-mile oval will take hrs to dry, in particular in fairly substantial humidity.

The other situation is the truth that Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights. Sunset in the region comes at seven:58 p.m. community (CT) time. The race at Talladega only wants to attain the halfway stage at Lap 94 to be deemed official.

If Sunday’s race is postponed due to weather, it will be run at three p.m. ET on Monday.