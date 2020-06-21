NASCAR boss condemns the ‘jackass’ flying a Confederate flag over Talladega before Sunday’s race

Steve O’Donnell has produced clear on several events how he feels about the flag NASCAR is no longer making it possible for to be displayed at its occasions and properties. He sent however a different clear signal Sunday.

O’Donnell, who is NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing advancement officer, tweeted a message a handful of hrs before Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in response to a substantial Confederate flag banner with the phrases “Defund NASCAR” staying flown by a plane over the track.

You will not see a photograph of a jackass flying a flag over the track right here…but you will see this…Hope All people enjoys the race these days. pic.twitter.com/ppwP1ggNjt — Steve O’Donnell (@odsteve) June 21, 2020

Some media members covering Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega snapped photographs of the banner flying over the track.

Additional: NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban had Alvin Kamara fired up to attend a race

NASCAR’s race weekend at Talladega has produced predictable protests from people who carry on to advertise the Confederate flag in the wake of its prohibition from races. The announcement of the flag ban came June 10 amid international protests towards racial injustice.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR’s statement go through. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega marks the very first NASCAR occasion given that the COVID-19 outbreak that is open to basic admission ticket holders, albeit in restricted numbers. Up to five,000 men and women have been in a position to invest in tickets and attend the Talladega race.

NASCAR’s Confederate flag policy involves a ban of “clothing that is primarily based on the Confederate flag symbol,” in accordance to Sports activities Organization Journal, and NASCAR is anticipated to enforce its new policy with protection sweeps at the track.