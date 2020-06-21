Home Technology Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC

Apple has scrapped programs to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, in accordance to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the details on Twitter.

Even though WWDC is commonly a application-driven occasion, till now leaks had strongly recommended the announcement of new hardware, specifically a redesigned iMac with iPad Professional style and design language. Other rumored hardware announcements had been AirTags, AirPods Studio, and a refreshed Apple Television.

WWDC occasions occasionally have no new hardware reveals, as was the situation in 2018. Final yr, Apple utilised WWDC to supply a preview of the new Mac Professional and Professional Show XDR. It is attainable that Apple has faced provide chain troubles this yr, and may possibly have made a decision to postpone hardware announcements till its manufacturing condition improves. It may possibly also be the situation that Apple just did not have any hardware announcements planned for WWDC.


Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has also explained he does not assume any hardware announcements at WWDC. Prosser and Weinbach are serial leakers, and the two caution in their tweets that the details is relatively uncertain.

Apple will livestream the WWDC keynote and we will be covering the occasion on .com and by means of our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

