More than $1.9M in funds to help families with HIV/AIDS

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The city of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Harbor Properties, Inc., are receiving additional than $one.9 million in federal funds to help 45 lower-earnings men and women residing with HIV/AIDS and their families.

The funding is becoming made available by the U.S. Division of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Possibilities for Individuals with AIDS Plan. It is aspect of additional than $35.eight million becoming awarded nationally.

Harbor Properties, Inc., which is obtaining above $494,000 above 3 many years, will proceed supplying housing help to individuals residing with HIV/AIDS in Hillsborough County, and in Derry, Windham, and Londonderry in Rockingham County. The plan consists of a collaborative partnership with the Southern New Hampshire HIV/AIDS Process Force to offer plan participants with housing situation management, counseling assistance, and auxiliary companies to sustain housing stability. The plan will serve 3 households yearly with quick-phrase, mortgage loan, lease and utility help and 11 households yearly with tenant-based mostly rental help.

Nashua, which is receiving additional than $one.four million, will proceed supplying tenant-based mostly rental help and supportive companies for up to 31 chronically homeless households residing with HIV/AIDS inside Hillsborough County.