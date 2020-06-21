Minnesota Weather: Sunday Night Storms Move Through Southern Minn., Western Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS () — is maintaining a near eye on the sky Sunday evening, as storms push by way of — specially south of the Twin Cities metro spot. Right here are the most up-to-date updates:

four56 p.m. A Significant Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Faribault and Jackson counties in Minnesota right up until five:45 p.m.

four:52 p.m.: The storm technique has passed by way of the Minneapolis spot and is pushing south and east.

The significant climate risk in the Twin Cities was only marginal to start off with and, frankly, from Minneapolis north & west, any significant climate risk is now more than. South and east of Mpls a stray solid wind gust and up to penny-dimension hail is attainable. I am reside at five:30p on @ pic.twitter.com/Dmi2ySfIYH — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 21, 2020

four:15 p.m.: Significant Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties in Minnesota Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin right up until 11 p.m.