Minneapolis Gun Violence: Teen Dies After Being Shot Inside Moving Car, Left For Dead By Passengers

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis police say a 17-yr-previous boy is dead immediately after becoming shot when riding within a auto in the Jordan community Sunday evening.

Investigators say various men and women have been driving close to in a auto when somebody fired at the car, striking the teen.

Police say passengers eliminated him from the car on the 3000 block of Knox Avenue North at about eight:09 p.m. When officers arrived, the teen was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Healthcare hospital.

Investigators do not know who fired at the car, nor do they know who was in the car or wherever it is. Police feel this is the city’s 25th homicide of 2020.

This shooting is just one particular of various that had occurred inside of 24 hrs in the city, like one particular in Uptown early Sunday morning that left one particular guy dead and 11 other people injured.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo calls the rash of a violence “a public health crisis.”

“This is not something we can arrest ourselves out of. All stakeholders, the Minneapolis Police Department, the St. Paul Police Department, have to come together to find out what’s leading to this and help as a team thwart them from continuing,” Arradondo explained.

At least 7 other men and women have been shot in Minneapolis involving Saturday evening and Sunday morning.