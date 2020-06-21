Michael Cimino Turns to Gay Cousin for His Lead Role in ‘Love, Victor’

Hulu

The ‘Love, Victor’ actor consults his openly-gay cousin to look for tips on how to perform a teen struggling with his sexual orientations in the ‘Love, Simon’-inspired series.

Michael Cimino approached his openly gay cousin for acting tips in planning for his title position in “Adore, Victor“.

The 20-yr-outdated actor seems as teenager Victor in the series, which explores his journey of self-discovery as he faces difficulties at property, adjusts to a new city and a new large college, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Speaking to Individuals, the star uncovered he consulted with his cousin prior to he started out filming the Hulu series, explaining, “He told me things that really hurt him and helped him (when he was coming out). It was very special for both of us.”

Michael additional, “I wanted Victor to feel like a real human being. I feel like the most important thing about this whole story is that someone could relate to Victor and relate to his story, no matter what your sexual orientation is, no matter what ethnicity you are. I feel like adding elements of myself and of my cousin, did that.”

“Love, Victor” is obtainable on Hulu now.