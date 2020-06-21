Mexico to resume sending farm workers to Canada after COVID-19 safety agreement

Mexico will resume sending short-term farm workers to Canada after the two nations reached an agreement on enhanced safety protections for labourers on Canadian farms in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican government mentioned on Sunday.

Mexico mentioned final Tuesday it would pause sending workers to farms with coronavirus infections after Mexican nationals died from COVID-19 after outbreaks on 17 Canadian farms.

The announcement came as wellness officials in southern Ontario on Sunday confirmed a third migrant employee from Mexico had died.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Well being Unit mentioned that the employee was with Scotlynn Group — a substantial-scale farming operation in Vittoria, Ont. — that at present has 217 constructive scenarios involving migrant workers and farm staff.

Canadian farmers depend on 60,000 brief-phrase foreign workers, predominantly from Latin America and the Caribbean, to plant and harvest crops.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry mentioned in a statement that the Short-term Agricultural Staff Plan (PTAT) had “entered into operation once again after a temporary pause.”

The two nations “reached an agreement to improve the sanitary conditions of the nationals who work on farms,” the statement extra.