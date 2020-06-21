Maria Ressa case: Trump should denounce this assault on press freedom. Instead, he?s imitating it at Voice of America.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

“This is horrible,” was the quick response by Vivian Schiller of the Aspen Institute.

Sheila Coronel, the Columbia University journalism professor who co-founded the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, created her disgust clear as she described in the Atlantic how Ressa was convicted “for an article she did not write, edit, or supervise, of a crime that hadn’t even existed when the story was published.”

It is an outrage, only place, to see this brilliant editor, along with a staffer at Ressa’s information web site Rappler.com, encounter up to 6 many years in prison in excess of reporting of ties among a Filipino businessman and a prime judge.

