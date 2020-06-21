Man charged with murder of girlfriend to undergo mental health assessment after NSW court blasts

The physique of Emerald Wardle, 18, was located yesterday at the household of Jordan Miller, 20, just before he was arrested and charged with murder.



Right now he appeared through video hyperlink in a Newcastle court and was repeatedly advised by his attorney to stay silent after various outbursts.



“I am a murderer. I wrapped my hands around Emerald Wardle’s throat … I was lying on the bed,” he mentioned in court.



Close friends of Emerald these days advised reporters that they are shocked after his death.



“She’s charming, kind, fun-loving, she always makes sure you’re okay and she watches over you,” mentioned buddy Cassidy Baker.



“Sadly, items went as well far for my buddy Emmy.

