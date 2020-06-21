Maine has widest virus racial disparity gap in the country

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The widest racial disparity in the U.S. stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is in Maine, the place Black residents are contracting the virus at 20 instances the price of their white neighbors, in accordance to a report in the Portland Press Herald.

Maine has the highest percentage of white residents of any state and it also has a lower price of coronavirus infection, with significantly less than three,000 scenarios in complete. But the Portland Press Herald reviews Black Maine residents, who make up one.four% of the state’s population, account for virtually a quarter of the state’s coronavirus scenarios.

The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition identified as the disparity “enormous and growing” and informed the newspaper the state’s Black local community has suffered from compromised accessibility to well being companies through the pandemic.

“We are making strides and we are attempting to do better in partnership with members of those communities. But … I will be the first to acknowledge that we have more to do there,” the Maine Center for Condition Handle and Prevention’s director Nirav Shah mentioned not too long ago.

