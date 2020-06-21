Los Angeles Protesters Take Down Father Junipero Serra Statue – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A statue of Father Junipero Serra at Father Serra Park in downtown Los Angeles was toppled on Saturday.

A day earlier, a various statue of Serra, Francis Scott Crucial and former President Ulysses S. Grant had been overturned in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Serra is acknowledged as a single of the most essential Spanish missionaries in the globe, but almost 250 many years following establishing his initial of 9 Catholic missions in California, concerns nonetheless linger about Serra’s legacy.

In accordance to the Architect of the Capitol, “Serra was ascetic and uncompromising in his zeal to convert the Indians to Christianity and to make his missions self-sufficient.”

Protesters say Serra forced California Native Americans to keep at individuals missions and accuse him of destroying their tribes and culture.

In excess of the many years, statues and other depictions of Serra have been protested towards. In 2017, a image circulated on Facebook of a Serra statue in a park across from Mission San Fernando spray-painted red and with the word “murder” written on it.

Pope Francis canonized Serra in September 2015.