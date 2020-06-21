Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Year of Viral Moments

Satisfied a single 12 months anniversary to Shawmila!

Can you feel precisely a single 12 months in the past, on June 21, 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello launched their duet “Senorita,” kicking off their 12 months of viral moments as a couple?

Whilst they had been close pals for many years, even doing work collectively on one more song, it was clear from the second supporters pressed perform on the steamy music video that these two have been surely far more than pals.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio demonstrate, Camila admitted the pair had been harboring crushes on just about every other due to the fact 2015, but we’re also “stupid” to inform just about every other about it. “I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don’t know, being babies about it. We’re grown now.”

Grown and creating up for misplaced time, as the pair have been just about inseparable due to the fact releasing “Señorita,” which went on to turn out to be the third very best-promoting single of 2019 globally and won the couple many awards.

But Shawn and Camila’s romance was the correct headline-maker, with their PDA parade, steamy on-stage performances and trolling of their haters