Longtime AP video journalist in Congo dies of COVID-19

Bompengo had contributed to AP given that 2004, which include coverage of the Ebola outbreak in northern Congo, in 2018. He also worked for the U.N.-backed information support, Radio Okapi.

Andrew Drake, the AP’s Africa information director who also served as senior video producer for West Africa from 2011 to 2018, remembered Bompengo as a “stalwart colleague and an impressive storyteller.”

“John could talk his way in and out of places where others couldn’t to get striking images,” Drake mentioned. “He had excellent contacts and close friends across the complete nation. No matter if information was breaking in Kinshasa or across the river in Brazzaville, John was often on best of items, rapidly to arrive on the scene and with a strategy to get the finest pics.

“He was committed to covering the movement of Congo’s sometime violent politics, often to be observed at the heart of the action on the streets taking photographs and video, but quickly soon after he would be back in his suit covering the president.”

Between his memorable assignments was covering Congo’s 2006 election, the country’s 1st multiparty vote in additional than 40 many years held soon after the death of longtime dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

When harmful clashes broke out soon after a single opposition get together determined to boycott, Bompengo went out into the streets to movie them even when other journalists stayed back.

“There were angry protesters throwing stones at cars, clashing with police and attacking journalists,” recalled Khaled Kazziha, now AP’s senior APTN producer for East Africa. “That afternoon John arrived with incredible video of the clashes.”

“He had an incredible knack at navigating around the often chaotic streets of Kinshasa at the worst of times, and to pacify the most angry crowds, ensuring our safety.”

Bompengo is survived by his wife and 9 little ones.