Lodi Hospital Suspends Admitting Non-Coronavirus Patients as Infection Surges Among Staff – San Francisco

LODI ( SF/ Sacramento) — The greatest wellbeing care facility in Lodi announced it has temporarily suspended admission of non-COVID-19 individuals due to the fact the hospital has seasoned a surge in constructive circumstances between its workers.

Adventist Wellness Lodi Memorial Hospital mentioned fewer than 30 workers members examined constructive inside of the previous week and the remaining workers will be examined constantly above the subsequent 14 days to determine any more circumstances.

The hospital mentioned individuals with no coronavirus will be admitted to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is managed by Adventist Wellness.

Officials mentioned that in the course of this short-term suspension, the emergency space and the obstetrics and gynecology division would continue to be open and ready to care for mothers and infants.

“The safety and well-being of our nurses, associates, physicians and patients are our top priority,” mentioned Dr. Patricia Iris, health-related officer of Adventist Wellness Lodi Memorial. “Despite strict safety protocols, training and use of personal protective equipment, more of our staff began testing positive this week. As a result, we decided to test all associates working in the hospital to give us a more complete understanding of the spread.”

Daniel Wolcott, president of each hospitals, mentioned the amenities have been getting ready for this form of coronavirus surge given that the pandemic started.