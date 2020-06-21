Leading IRA figure Bobby Storey who escaped from Maze Prison dies

Veteran republican and former top IRA figure Bobby Storey has died, it has been announced these days.

Storey was a remarkably influential presence inside Sinn Fein and the wider republican motion.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald confirmed the information with “deep sadness”.

She extra: “Bobby was a lifelong and very deeply committed Irish Republican whose passing will be received with great sadness by republicans throughout Ireland.”







Storey, from west Belfast, was a senior IRA figure during the Troubles and subsequent peace course of action.

Storey invested a lot more than 20 many years in prison for the duration of the Troubles.

He was sentenced to 18 many years for possession of a rifle in 1981 and also invested many intervals behind bars remanded on other expenses.

As a teenager, he had been interned devoid of charge.







In 1983 he was concerned in a mass escape by 38 republican prisoners from the Maze paramilitary prison close to Lisburn.

Storey had commenced doing work as an orderly in a single of the prison blocks and he employed his place to recognize weaknesses in the safety techniques to assist with the escape program.

Following staying captured he was offered an extra 7 many years for his function in the escape.









In 2005, then Ulster Unionist MP David Burnside employed parliamentary privilege to declare that Storey was the IRA’s head of intelligence.

Two many years in the past his property, along with Gerry Adams’, was targeted in an assault Sinn Fein blamed on dissident republicans.







3 many years earlier, police investigating the murder of former IRA member Kevin McGuigan in Belfast arrested Storey.

He was subsequently launched devoid of charge.

In a press conference right after his release he in contrast the IRA to a caterpillar, insisting the organisation had develop into a “butterfly” and had “flew away”.

“The IRA has gone. The IRA has stood down, they have put their arms beyond use,” he stated.

“They have left the stage, they are away and they’re not coming back.”

Ms McDonald described him as a “champion of the peace process”.

“Bobby was extremely committed to the pursuit of a United Ireland with equality and social justice for all,” she stated.

“He will be greatly missed.”