Juli Clover / :
Kuo: first ARM-based Macs will be a 13″ MacBook Pro and a redesigned 24″ iMac, launching in Q4 or Q1 2021, with a refresh of existing Intel &zwnjiMac,zwnj coming in Q3  &mdash  Apple programs to introduce its Arm-based mostly customized made chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned in a note &hellip
Kuo: first ARM-based Macs will be a 13,quot; MacBook Pro and a redesigned 24,quot; iMac, launching in Q4 or Q1 2021, with a refresh of existing Intel ‌iMac,amp;zwnj; coming in Q3 (Juli Clover/)
Juli Clover / :