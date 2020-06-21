Kris Kristofferson’s 84th Birthday Celebrated With Radio Tribute

WENN

Kris Kristofferson is set for an 84th birthday to keep in mind on June 22 as element of a radio tribute on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Nation channel.

“For the Fantastic Instances: An Outlaw Nation Cruise Tribute to Kris Kristofferson” will air a 90-minute dwell tribute concert recorded earlier this yr aboard the fifth yearly Outlaw Nation Cruise, in which Kristofferson was the guest artist in residence and Lucinda Williams, Raul Malo, Steve Earle, and Shooter Jennings had been amongst the stars providing up musical tributes to the good guy.

The concert will air 5 occasions this weekend, starting on Friday evening, June 19, 2020 at eight P.M. ET.

Meanwhile, Earle will also pay out tribute to his hero on his Outlaw Nation programme, Hardcore Troubadour, by enjoying Kristofferson’s songs carried out by the likes of Janis Joplin and Waylon Jennings. That present will initially air on Saturday evening at 9 P.M. ET.