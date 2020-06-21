Kim Petras Tapped for Wrap-Up Concert of Week-Long Pride at Home Series

Instagram

The ‘Feeling of Falling’ singer is sscheduled to complete at a Sunday occasion to near out a virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebration hosted by Frame of mind magazine.

Pop star Kim Petras will enable carry Frame of mind magazine’s Pride at Home series to a near with a virtual concert subsequent Sunday, June 28, 2020.

In honour of Pride Month, the LGBTQ+ publication has kicked off a week-extended Pride at Home occasion, comprising concerts, on the web discussions, quizzes, and far more.

The occasion opens with performances from Katherine Jenkins, Yungblud, and Vivid Light Vivid Light on Saturday, June 20, 2020, and continues with a unique Drag Brunch on Sunday, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and featuring stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race“, such as Gigi Goode and Asia O’Hara.

Stars such as drag queen Courtney Act and actor Dustin Lance Black will seem all through the week for different segments in advance of the series rounds off with one more weekend of enjoyment, featuring The Massive Eurovision Song Contest Quiz and a substantial Closing Celebration.

Stars such as Blue singer Duncan James and “Bucks Fizz” favourite Cheryl Baker are amongst the guest stars for Saturday’s quiz although “Icy” hitmaker Petras, Pabllo Vittar, L. Devine, Layton Williams, and DJ Extra fat Tony will complete on Sunday’s farewell occasion.

